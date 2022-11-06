Meridian Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DIG)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DIG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC owned 0.48% of ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas by 191.4% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas by 300.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at $170,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas by 138.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas by 332.6% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas Stock Performance

ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas stock opened at $47.53 on Friday. ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $50.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.52.

ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (the fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

