Meridian Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 7,150.2% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,239,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180,961 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 8,666.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 760,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 751,531 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 29.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,423,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,661,000 after acquiring an additional 320,837 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,313,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,783,000 after acquiring an additional 215,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $13,484,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $59.17 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.05.

