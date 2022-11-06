Meridian Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,620 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,253 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 133.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 608 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $27.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.02 and a 200-day moving average of $34.12. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.08 and a 52-week high of $148.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.14. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 424.40%. The firm had revenue of $611.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.45 million. As a group, analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $30,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,408 shares in the company, valued at $766,813.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,098 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $140,438.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,610,757.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $30,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,813.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,845 shares of company stock worth $253,814. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on TDOC shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp started coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $53.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.93.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

