Meridian Wealth Management LLC Invests $670,000 in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 37,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VSH. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 244,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 883,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,319,000 after purchasing an additional 10,699 shares in the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Vishay Intertechnology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Vishay Intertechnology to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of VSH stock opened at $21.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.94. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.73 and a twelve month high of $22.71.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $924.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.10 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 11.26%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.71%.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

