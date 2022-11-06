Meridian Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $63.86 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $54.33 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.92.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.328 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $162,271.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $68,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,289.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.70.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

See Also

