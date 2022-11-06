Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires New Position in ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN)

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 88,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ONLN. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Online Retail ETF in the second quarter valued at $861,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,900,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,990,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,865,000 after purchasing an additional 458,696 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 16,803.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 9,578 shares in the last quarter.
ProShares Online Retail ETF Trading Up 1.0 %
NYSEARCA ONLN opened at $27.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.91. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a 1 year low of $26.69 and a 1 year high of $72.10.
