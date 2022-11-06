Merit Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,505 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 332.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 178.5% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Mondelez International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.36.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $63.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $69.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

