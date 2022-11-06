Merit Financial Group LLC Has $2.67 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1,229.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 63,047 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 129,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 25,798 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 12,928 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,962,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,860,000 after purchasing an additional 48,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.03.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 2.6 %

WFC stock opened at $46.74 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The firm has a market cap of $178.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.49 and its 200-day moving average is $43.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

