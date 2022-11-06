Merit Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 33,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,796,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 45,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Virginia National Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $948,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 250,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,954,000 after acquiring an additional 93,122 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $82.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.44 and a 200-day moving average of $84.77. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $75.71 and a 52 week high of $107.46.

