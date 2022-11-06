Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases New Shares in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 237,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,000. Merit Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.51% of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 637.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the first quarter valued at $35,000. CKW Financial Group increased its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 24.3% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 9,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the first quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 66.0% during the first quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,399 shares during the last quarter.

DSU stock opened at $9.18 on Friday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.77 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.45.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0705 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

