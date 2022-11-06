Merit Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 158.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,894 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $407,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 5.7% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Broadcom by 6.9% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,747 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 10.6% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $231,000. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $672.83.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $465.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $472.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $515.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 70.93%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

