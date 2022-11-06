Metahero Price Up 19.1% Over Last 7 Days (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. Metahero has a market capitalization of $25.97 million and $869,166.00 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Metahero has traded up 19.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.45 or 0.01669337 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005708 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00032764 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00045340 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.79 or 0.01831075 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

HERO is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

