MetaMUI Price Tops $0.20 on Major Exchanges (MMUI)

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One MetaMUI coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000932 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MetaMUI has a total market cap of $95.82 million and approximately $307,607.00 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MetaMUI has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MetaMUI alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003258 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000357 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.36 or 0.00595112 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,581.75 or 0.30998819 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000288 BTC.

About MetaMUI

MetaMUI was first traded on March 11th, 2017. The official website for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.network. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.medium.com.

MetaMUI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMUI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetaMUI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetaMUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetaMUI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.