Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$51.60.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MX. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Methanex to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Methanex to C$36.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Methanex Price Performance

TSE MX opened at C$51.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$46.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$52.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.21. Methanex has a 12-month low of C$39.00 and a 12-month high of C$71.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.67.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

