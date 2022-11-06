Metis (MTS) Trading Up 5.2% Over Last 7 Days

Metis (MTS) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 6th. Over the last week, Metis has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Metis has a market cap of $33.34 billion and $257,277.00 worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metis token can currently be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Metis alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003315 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.59 or 0.00589605 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,489.44 or 0.30711577 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Metis Profile

Metis was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. Metis’ official Twitter account is @official_metis and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Metis is metisofficial.medium.com. The official website for Metis is wemetis.com.

Buying and Selling Metis

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis believes in empowering individuals to attain their true potential through education. However, education is frequently underutilized due to difficulties of accessing education and students may not always have the right incentive to complete their education. Metis solves this issue by providing a direct economic incentive for users which is representative of the economic value to society that is not captured by the users themselves. Through Metis, students have a financial incentive to study and pick up skills that are in demand within society. These students learning and picking up skills that the industry is lacking can earn money while being educated.Metis enables this through its proof-of-work to mine a new MTS token. To gain MTS tokens, users will need to complete milestones in their online courses.The official Metis ticker is “MTS” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.