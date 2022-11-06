Metis (MTS) Trading Up 5.2% Over Last 7 Days

Metis (MTS) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 6th. Over the last week, Metis has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Metis has a market cap of $33.34 billion and $257,277.00 worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metis token can currently be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003315 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000285 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000353 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.59 or 0.00589605 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000286 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,489.44 or 0.30711577 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000289 BTC.
Metis Profile
Metis was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. Metis’ official Twitter account is @official_metis and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Metis is metisofficial.medium.com. The official website for Metis is wemetis.com.
Buying and Selling Metis
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Metis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.