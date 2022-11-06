MetisDAO Trading 5.6% Lower This Week (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $28.61 or 0.00134555 BTC on exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $125.68 million and $3.57 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,259.00 or 0.99993397 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00007997 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006632 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00019360 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00038449 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00049005 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000404 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00022945 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004676 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

METIS is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,393,228 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,393,227.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 28.87435842 USD and is down -2.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $4,152,603.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.