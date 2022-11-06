M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.90

M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.90 and traded as high as $17.72. M&F Bancorp shares last traded at $17.72, with a volume of 146 shares.

M&F Bancorp Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.86.

M&F Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%.

M&F Bancorp Company Profile

M&F Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Mechanics and Farmers Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in North Carolina. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits; checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

