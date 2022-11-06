MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) PT Lowered to $49.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $58.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.83.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International Trading Up 7.7 %

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $33.84 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 2.06. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $26.41 and a 1-year high of $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

MGM Resorts International Announces Dividend

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.21). MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 10.48% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.34%.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $362,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 331,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,003,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $362,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 331,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,003,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Iac Inc. purchased 148,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.78 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 64,672,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,637,117.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 590,030 shares of company stock worth $20,493,524 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGM Resorts International

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at about $734,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 71,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. 67.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.