MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.62-4.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $765-780 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $760.75 million. MGP Ingredients also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.62-$4.80 EPS.

MGP Ingredients Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MGPI stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.41. The stock had a trading volume of 138,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,478. MGP Ingredients has a 52-week low of $63.67 and a 52-week high of $117.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.93.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.27. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that MGP Ingredients will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 9.06%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MGPI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $117.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Luxco 2017 Irrevocable Trust D purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $110.24 per share, with a total value of $551,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,788,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,194,115.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Luxco 2017 Irrevocable Trust D acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.24 per share, for a total transaction of $551,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,788,771 shares in the company, valued at $197,194,115.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 4,472 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $475,731.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,067 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,307.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,655 shares of company stock worth $723,794 over the last 90 days. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGPI. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients during the first quarter worth $234,000. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

