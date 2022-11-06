Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC decreased its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,902 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $459,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 3.2% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 223,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,812,000 after acquiring an additional 61,896 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,756,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $207,112,000 after purchasing an additional 12,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $162,271.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,063.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $68,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,682 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,289.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology stock traded up $4.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.86. 11,234,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,542,594. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $54.33 and a one year high of $90.00. The company has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.328 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.70.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

