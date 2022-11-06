Mina (MINA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $26.44 Million

Mina (MINA) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. Mina has a total market cap of $546.34 million and approximately $26.44 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00003513 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mina Coin Profile

Mina launched on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 731,742,201 coins. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 824,104,972 with 730,823,514.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.77334741 USD and is up 6.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $44,388,449.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

