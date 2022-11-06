MinePlex (PLEX) 24-Hour Volume Tops $56,235.00

MinePlex (PLEX) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 6th. MinePlex has a market capitalization of $60.90 million and approximately $56,235.00 worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MinePlex coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000963 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MinePlex has traded down 13% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MinePlex

MinePlex uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 298,113,750 coins. MinePlex’s official message board is t.me/mineplex_news_ru. MinePlex’s official website is mineplex.io. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio.

Buying and Selling MinePlex

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MinePlex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MinePlex using one of the exchanges listed above.

