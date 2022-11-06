MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Bought by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 437.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,677 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MKS Instruments by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in MKS Instruments by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC increased its position in MKS Instruments by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in MKS Instruments by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MKSI shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on MKS Instruments from $242.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on MKS Instruments from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.18.

MKS Instruments stock opened at $67.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.18 and a 200-day moving average of $103.15. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.32 and a 52 week high of $181.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.47%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

