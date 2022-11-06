Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Receives $185.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $185.21.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cowen decreased their target price on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Argus lowered their price target on Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $174.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $158.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.13 and a 200 day moving average of $143.77. The company has a market cap of $63.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.74. Moderna has a 12-month low of $115.03 and a 12-month high of $376.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 55.00% and a return on equity of 70.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moderna will post 24.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.09, for a total value of $1,740,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,457,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,775,514.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total transaction of $6,891,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $932,424,176.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.09, for a total transaction of $1,740,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,457,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,775,514.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 623,048 shares of company stock valued at $86,920,902. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 22.1% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Moderna by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 9.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 79.5% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

