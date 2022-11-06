Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $37.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock, down from their prior target price of $40.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MC. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research cut Moelis & Company from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Moelis & Company from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Moelis & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.00.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Moelis & Company Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE MC opened at $40.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.40. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $76.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.87 and a 200 day moving average of $41.75.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moelis & Company

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 73.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the first quarter worth $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 35.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 43.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.