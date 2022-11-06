Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.
MDLZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Mondelez International to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.36.
Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $63.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.28 and a 200-day moving average of $61.82.
Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.
