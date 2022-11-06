Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

MDLZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Mondelez International to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.36.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $63.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.28 and a 200-day moving average of $61.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,055,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,967,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,536,591 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 27.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,473,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,665,000 after buying an additional 5,433,813 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 759.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,556,000 after buying an additional 2,682,000 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4,716.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,967,000 after buying an additional 2,617,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,811,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,270,664,000 after buying an additional 2,302,582 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

