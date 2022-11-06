Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $3,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 384.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 92 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $569.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.88.

In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 1,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.95, for a total transaction of $858,876.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 214,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,834,683.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total transaction of $1,604,043.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 275,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,529,087.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 1,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.95, for a total transaction of $858,876.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 214,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,834,683.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,478 shares of company stock valued at $14,810,207 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MPWR traded up $17.54 on Friday, reaching $351.74. The stock had a trading volume of 896,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,335. The company has a 50-day moving average of $378.15 and a 200 day moving average of $417.53. The stock has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $301.69 and a 12-month high of $580.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

