Morgan Stanley Boosts Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Price Target to $15.00

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Bandwidth from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Bandwidth from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Bandwidth from $100.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Bandwidth from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.25.

NASDAQ:BAND opened at $17.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.35. Bandwidth has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $87.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 0.90.

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $136.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Bandwidth news, Director Lukas M. Roush bought 10,000 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,063.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Lukas M. Roush acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,063.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 3,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $50,498.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,045.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,095 shares of company stock worth $61,525. 5.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAND. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,324,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,303,000 after buying an additional 501,958 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,013,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,217,000 after purchasing an additional 142,078 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,021,000 after purchasing an additional 564,631 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 501,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,442,000 after purchasing an additional 278,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 254.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 468,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,165,000 after purchasing an additional 336,200 shares in the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

