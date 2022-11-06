Morgan Stanley Increases Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target to $67.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.00% from the stock’s current price.

JCI has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.43.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $63.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.46. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Institutional Trading of Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 6.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 113.4% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.1% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 15,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 153,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 7,145 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 14.8% during the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

