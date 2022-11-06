Morgan Stanley Increases Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $868.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $851.00 to $868.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.26% from the company’s previous close.

REGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $757.00 to $788.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $851.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $764.14.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN stock opened at $740.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $699.60 and its 200 day moving average is $648.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $538.01 and a 12 month high of $764.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.17% and a return on equity of 31.16%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $27.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 36.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $741.00, for a total transaction of $451,269.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total value of $264,741.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,256,188. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $741.00, for a total transaction of $451,269.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,993 shares of company stock valued at $22,959,529 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 533.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,683,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,176,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,899 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,694,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,001,556,000 after acquiring an additional 813,967 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,949,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,155,451,000 after acquiring an additional 626,199 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,125,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,579,729,000 after acquiring an additional 325,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 583,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $344,665,000 after acquiring an additional 303,200 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

