Morgan Stanley Increases Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Price Target to $45.00

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on UNM. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Unum Group from $21.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Unum Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Unum Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Unum Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Unum Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unum Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Unum Group Price Performance

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $45.14 on Wednesday. Unum Group has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $46.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.03 and its 200 day moving average is $36.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,605,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 950,367 shares in the company, valued at $38,138,227.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,605,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 950,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,138,227.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Unum Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 233,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,794,000 after acquiring an additional 17,043 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Unum Group in the first quarter worth about $233,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Unum Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 75,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Unum Group in the first quarter worth about $2,432,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

