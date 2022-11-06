Morgan Stanley Increases Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Price Target to $18.00

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 29.85% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, July 14th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology to $67.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Vir Biotechnology Trading Up 17.7 %

VIR opened at $25.66 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $18.05 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.02 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $40.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.14 million. Vir Biotechnology had a return on equity of 63.66% and a net margin of 52.29%. The company’s revenue was down 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 122,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $3,430,566.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,094,080 shares in the company, valued at $618,413,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $370,303.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,416,919 shares in the company, valued at $29,287,715.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 122,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $3,430,566.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,094,080 shares in the company, valued at $618,413,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,394 shares of company stock worth $4,193,208 over the last three months. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vir Biotechnology

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 175.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1,270.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. 64.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.