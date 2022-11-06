Morgan Stanley Lowers Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target to $96.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $96.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.18% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Summit Insights raised Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $133.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.
Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 6.8 %
NASDAQ SWKS opened at $87.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.97. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.18. Skyworks Solutions has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $169.29.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $657,619.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Skyworks Solutions
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 776.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1,845.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.
About Skyworks Solutions
Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.
