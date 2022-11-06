Morgan Stanley Lowers Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Price Target to $38.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.85% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Shares of Z stock opened at $32.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 12.09 and a quick ratio of 12.57. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $68.74.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $483.00 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%.

In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $195,414.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,290.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $126,994.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,844,053.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $195,414.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,290.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,919 shares of company stock worth $688,488. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of Z. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 371.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 86.2% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 53.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. 70.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

