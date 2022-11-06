Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC reduced its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,103 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 696.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,756,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,814,480,000 after acquiring an additional 18,150,967 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,638,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,328,216,000 after acquiring an additional 13,367,310 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $451,711,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,052,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,927,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,462,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,440,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,370 shares in the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.31.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $84.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 20.43%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

