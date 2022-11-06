Morgan Stanley Raises Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target to $174.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $174.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $161.67.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $158.69 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Eaton has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The company has a market cap of $63.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.64%.

In other Eaton news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 288.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 105.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

