Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV trimmed its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,260,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,401,000 shares during the quarter. Mplx comprises 0.8% of ING Groep NV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. ING Groep NV owned 0.22% of Mplx worth $65,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MPLX. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Mplx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mplx Stock Performance

NYSE:MPLX traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.07. 2,191,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,945,169. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.13 and a 200 day moving average of $31.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Mplx Lp has a 1-year low of $27.47 and a 1-year high of $35.49.

Mplx Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.20%.

MPLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Mplx from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Mplx to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.86.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

