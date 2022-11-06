Mueller Industries, Inc. (MLI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on December 16th

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%.

Mueller Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Mueller Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 11.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MLI opened at $62.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.09. Mueller Industries has a one year low of $49.42 and a one year high of $70.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Mueller Industries

MLI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Mueller Industries in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mueller Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $67,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,879,452.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mueller Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Mueller Industries by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Industries in the first quarter valued at about $279,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

Featured Stories

