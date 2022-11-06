My DeFi Pet Trading 4.3% Higher Over Last Week (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be purchased for about $0.0844 or 0.00000396 BTC on popular exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $1.36 million and $750,628.00 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $353.07 or 0.01660001 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005642 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 36.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00034665 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00044525 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.05 or 0.01824496 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

My DeFi Pet is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com.

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

