Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Nam Tai Property Price Performance

NYSE NTP opened at $4.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.41. The company has a market capitalization of $165.42 million, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.72. Nam Tai Property has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $37.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nam Tai Property during the first quarter worth about $1,795,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nam Tai Property by 125.9% during the first quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 85,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 47,700 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nam Tai Property during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Nam Tai Property by 61.8% during the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,678,429 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,490,000 after purchasing an additional 640,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nam Tai Property by 1,108.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 28,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

About Nam Tai Property

Nam Tai Property Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates technology parks in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on redeveloping three parcels of land in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen into technology parks, as well as rents properties. The company was formerly known as Nam Tai Electronics, Inc and changed its name to Nam Tai Property Inc in April 2014.

