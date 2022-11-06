Nano Reaches One Day Volume of $1.75 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. One Nano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00003702 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Nano has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. Nano has a market cap of $104.79 million and $1.75 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,241.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000587 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.79 or 0.00323875 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00020586 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00123350 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.95 or 0.00748305 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.38 or 0.00580843 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000744 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004706 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.67 or 0.00229136 BTC.
About Nano
Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Nano Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
