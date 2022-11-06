NanoString Technologies (NSTG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.23). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 97.45% and a negative return on equity of 87.86%. The business had revenue of $32.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect NanoString Technologies to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NanoString Technologies stock opened at $9.62 on Friday. NanoString Technologies has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $51.20. The firm has a market cap of $447.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.04.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NSTG shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on NanoString Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on NanoString Technologies to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NanoString Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.14.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in NanoString Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

