National Bankshares Increases Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Price Target to C$45.00

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$39.00 to C$45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Haywood Securities cut their price objective on shares of Definity Financial to C$39.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Definity Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a C$39.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$41.80.

Definity Financial Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$4.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$38.95 and its 200-day moving average is C$35.68. Definity Financial has a twelve month low of C$26.00 and a twelve month high of C$40.95.

About Definity Financial

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

