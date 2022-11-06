National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $435.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. National Fuel Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.

National Fuel Gas Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:NFG opened at $63.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.74. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $57.49 and a one year high of $75.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.64.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 154,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,639,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NFG. Raymond James cut their price target on National Fuel Gas from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “assumes” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

