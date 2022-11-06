NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Reaches One Day Volume of $196.08 Million

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 6th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for about $3.25 or 0.00015333 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion and approximately $196.08 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 4.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00090781 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00070649 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00025885 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000291 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00006883 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000294 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 819,485,703 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 819,485,703 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 3.29522182 USD and is down -0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 193 active market(s) with $222,200,947.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

