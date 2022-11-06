Neblio (NEBL) Price Hits $2.01

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 5th. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for $2.01 or 0.00009472 BTC on popular exchanges. Neblio has a market capitalization of $39.52 million and approximately $3.04 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Neblio has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar.

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. It launched on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,643,197 coins. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Neblio

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

