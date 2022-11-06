Neblio Trading Down 3.5% Over Last 7 Days (NEBL)

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. Over the last week, Neblio has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. Neblio has a market cap of $39.88 million and $6.72 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.03 or 0.00009565 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Neblio Profile

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,644,350 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Neblio

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

