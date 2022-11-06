Needham & Company LLC Increases MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Price Target to $68.00

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.28% from the company’s previous close.

MTSI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen increased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.09.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MACOM Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $64.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.92. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $42.85 and a 12 month high of $80.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 8.36 and a quick ratio of 6.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at MACOM Technology Solutions

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 88,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $5,588,592.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,328,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,188,831.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 3,394 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total transaction of $225,870.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,307,441.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John L. Ocampo sold 88,962 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $5,588,592.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,328,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,188,831.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 957,087 shares of company stock worth $56,805,339. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTSI. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 238.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 15,733 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $1,857,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.