Needham & Company LLC Increases Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Price Target to $33.00

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company's stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Veracyte from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.57.

Veracyte Stock Performance

Shares of VCYT stock opened at $24.38 on Thursday. Veracyte has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $52.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veracyte

Veracyte Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 2.5% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,081,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,751,000 after acquiring an additional 225,118 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Veracyte by 30.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,144,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,461 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Veracyte by 0.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,131,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,908,000 after purchasing an additional 17,566 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,003,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,865,000 after purchasing an additional 82,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,960,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,057,000 after purchasing an additional 166,341 shares in the last quarter.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

