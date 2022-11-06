Needham & Company LLC Increases Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Price Target to $33.00

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Veracyte from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.57.
Veracyte Stock Performance
Shares of VCYT stock opened at $24.38 on Thursday. Veracyte has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $52.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.31.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veracyte
Veracyte Company Profile
Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.
