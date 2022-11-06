Neo Market Cap Reaches $616.05 Million (NEO)

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One Neo coin can now be bought for about $8.73 or 0.00041331 BTC on exchanges. Neo has a market cap of $616.05 million and approximately $32.62 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Neo has traded up 2.3% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
About Neo
Neo (NEO) is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The official website for Neo is neo.org. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Neo is medium.com/neo-smart-economy. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Neo Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
